I would love to see lesbianism legalized in Nigeria – Diane Russet

Former Big Brother Housemate, “Pepper dem” edition, Diane Russet has revealed that she would love to see Lesbianism legalized in Nigeria.

Diane made this known in a post shared via her insta story on Tuesday.

The former reality Tv star, asked her followers to share their secret that no one knew nothing about.

Following the development, a follower had replied saying “ I am so attracted to girls. I wish lesbianism was legal, I would love to date a girl.”

In a response, Diane expressed doubts that the idea will be welcomed in Nigeria but also revealed that she would love to see it legalized too.

This conversation though, I doubt Nigeria will because we are too religious.

“Won’t type much before someone misquotes me.

“I would love to see it legalized though” she said.

