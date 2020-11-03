Entertainment News Gists

I would love to see lesbianism legalized in Nigeria – Diane Russet

By Chief Editor
I would love to see lesbianism legalized in Nigeria – Diane Russet
Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Former Big Brother Housemate, “Pepper dem” edition, Diane Russet has revealed that she would love to see Lesbianism legalized in Nigeria.

Diane made this known in a post shared via her insta story on Tuesday.

The former reality Tv star, asked her followers to share their secret that no one knew nothing about.

Following the development, a follower had replied saying “ I am so attracted to girls. I wish lesbianism was legal, I would love to date a girl.”

HOT STORY  'I will apply for BBNaija in 2021' - Rema

In a response, Diane expressed doubts that the idea will be welcomed in Nigeria but also revealed that she would love to see it legalized too.

This conversation though, I doubt Nigeria will because we are too religious.

“Won’t type much before someone misquotes me.

“I would love to see it legalized though” she said.

See picture below…


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: