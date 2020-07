Spread the love











Gambian actress and producer, Princess Shyngle has now confined that she is a proud bisexual.

The actress says she do both ways. Princess Shyngle admits liking men and women which makes her a proud bisexual. In her words,

“You guys know I swing both ways yeah, I like boys, I like girls. So km a proud bisexual girl, I have nothing to be embarrassed about”.

