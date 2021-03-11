Daily News Joint

"I'm Not A Baby Mama To Wizkid"– Wizkid's Third Baby Mama Jada P Claims

Mar 11, 2021
“I'm Not A Baby Mama To Wizkid"– Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama Jada P Claims
  • I’m Not A Baby Mama To Wizkid Jada P

  • Jada Pallock, Wizkid’s manager and third baby mama, who is popularly known as Jada P has issued a warning to those addressing her as ‘baby mama’.

Reacting to a comment from a fan who called her a ‘supportive baby mama’, Jada P warned him not to address her as a ‘baby mama’ again.

I'm Not A Baby Mama To Wizkid Jada P

She claimed she’s not a baby mama to Wizkid nor does she fit into that category.

In her words,
Please take some time out to google me and the meaning of what a 'baby mama' means either title do not fit into the category. Thank You ❤️", She wrote.

I’m Not A Baby Mama To Wizkid Jada P.


