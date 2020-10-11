MI Abaga demand apology from those who said youths only care about BBNAIJA

Spread the love











Popular Nigerian rapper and entrepreneur, MI Abaga has called on all those who accused Nigerian youths of only caring about Big Brother Naija to tender an apology to the youths.

MI Abaga on his recent post on twitter said they Nigerian youths had only been quite with hope the system will change which has never happened. He however called on all those who bad mouthed Nigerian youths to tender an apology to the youths. He said,

“Those that said these youth only care about BBN we are waiting for your apology oh!!! The youth have never been asleep!!! Have never been cowards.. they have just had patience and faith in the system and it seems both those have run out.. WE MOVE”.

#EndSARS — Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) October 11, 2020

