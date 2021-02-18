Daily News Joint

Nigerian Billionaire, E-Money Give Luxury Cars To Friends To Celebrate His 40th Birthday

Feb 18, 2021 ,
Popular Nigerian Billionaire, Emeka Okonkwo also known as E-Money reportedly gives out luxury cars to friends as he celebrates his 40th birthday.

E-Money’s brother, Kcee took to his Instagram page to share photos of the luxury cars and revealed E-money’s birthday is symbolic with gifting of cars and other valuable items to worthy and deserving individuals.

In his words, Kcee wrote,

“As you all know every 18th of February is my brother E-money’s Birthday which is symbolic with gifting of cars and other valuable items to worthy and deserving individuals.

This is year is not an exception as I am handing over the cars and other gifts to the beneficiaries on behalf of my brother who is presently not in town.

Happy Birthday to the best brother anyone could have, I pray for more of God’s blessings over you! @iam_emoney1 HBD to you again ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😂”.

What do you think? Please drop comments below


HOT STORY  AUDIO & VIDEO: Kcee - Oya Parté

