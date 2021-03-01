Nollywood Actor Kanayo O. Kanayo Celebrates His 59th Birthday In Grand Style [Video]

Spread the love











Nollywood Veteran- Kanayo O. Kanayo turns 59 today; March 1st 2021.

Anayo Modestus Onyekwere popularly known as Kanayo O. Kanayo is a Nigerian actor and recently became a lawyer.

Kanayo made his first appearance on the big screen in 1992 where he featured in the movie- “Living in Bondage”

Since then, he’s gone on to feature in hundreds of Nollywood films.

Kanayo took to his Instagram page to share photos and a video to celebrate his birthday.

Happy Birthday, Mr Kanayo.

