Nollywood Actor Kanayo O. Kanayo Celebrates His 59th Birthday In Grand Style [Video]

Nollywood Veteran- Kanayo O. Kanayo turns 59 today; March 1st 2021.
Anayo Modestus Onyekwere popularly known as Kanayo O. Kanayo is a Nigerian actor and recently became a lawyer.
Kanayo made his first appearance on the big screen in 1992 where he featured in the movie- “Living in Bondage”
Since then, he’s gone on to feature in hundreds of Nollywood films.
Kanayo took to his Instagram page to share photos and a video to celebrate his birthday.
Happy Birthday, Mr Kanayo.
