“Open boarder so foreign pu$$y can fly in” – Naira Marley tells FG

Popular Nigerian controversial rapper, Naira Marley has advised the Nigerian governement to open boarder so foreign Pu$$y can fly in.

Naira Marley who is known for sharing adult related tweets is back at it again. This time Naira via his twitter handle wrote to the Buhari led administration to open up the boarder so that foregin girls can come in.

In his tweet, he said,

“Open boarder so foreign pussy can fly in”

Open boarder so foreign pussy can fly in — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) July 30, 2020

What do you think? Please drop comments below

