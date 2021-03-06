Popular OAP Daddy Freeze Fined N5 Million For Adultery

Spread the love











Famous Nigerian- Romanian broadcaster and cleric, Ifedayo Olarinde also known as Daddy Freeze is to pay a fine of N5 million for adultery.

A High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has ordered Daddy Freeze to pay the sum of N5million for committing adultery with one Benedicta Elechi.

Concerning this Daddy Freeze’s court case, he is not being fined five million naira because of sleeping with another man’s wife. The five million naira is for damages because the marriage has been dissolved as a result of the adultery and the husband is now in custody of the kids.

