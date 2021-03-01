Daily News Joint

Rapper CDQ Calls Out Burna Boy For Disrespecting Footballer Obafemi Martins

Mar 1, 2021
Nigerian rapper, CDQ says he is disappointed with Burna Boy over the way he disrespected popular Nigerian ex international, Obafemi Martins.

CDQ took to his twitter handle to call out the self acclaimed African Giant, Burna Boy demanding an apology from him and his boys.

He wrote,

I still can’t phantom this 👿 an artist just disrespected Obagoal on 💯 thinking he’s now bigger n say e don get mouth pass Obafemi Martins and I imagine how he was able to go back home n sleep comfortably without conscience in this same Lagos 🤷‍♀️ igbagbè manshe awa eda ooo 🤔

Burna for the first time I’m disappointed in u!!!!! U and ur boys need to go apologize to Obagoal now! No let dem dey deceive u wit ur village title say african gi-ant com dey disrespect Oba👂 Eko lonpe bi. Obafemi Martins is not anybody’s mate 👽 if we dey cry make we dey see


