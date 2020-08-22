Rema receives gifts from YouTube as his song “Beamer” hits 10 million views

Spread the love











Mavin records star, Rema recieves an award from Youtube as his song “Beamer” hits 10 million vews.

Nigerian singer Rema has been rewarded by American video streaming platform, YouTube after his song, “Beamer” hit 10 million views.

Beamer was released few months ago and has now accumulated over 10 million views on the streaming platform.

Showing off what he received from YouTube on his official Instagram page yesterday, the 20-year-old used the opportunity to thank Youtube for their gifts.

