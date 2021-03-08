Daily News Joint

Rihanna Caught Dancing To 'Essence' By Wizkid (Video)

Rihanna Caught Dancing To 'Essence' By Wizkid (Video)
It appears the song by Wizkid and Tems off the Made in Lagos album has gotten to Rihanna.

The young world renowned singer, songwriter and entrepreneur, Rihanna was seen dancing to the popular Wizkid on a viral video circulating on social media.

Rihanna who hasn’t dropped a song for a while is surely feeling this new joint from the Starboy Entertainment boss.

See The Video Below

