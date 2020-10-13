SARSMUSTEND : Davido holds meeting with House of Reps Speaker

Spread the love











Following his recent meeting with the Inspector General Of Police, Davido holds a meeting with House of Reps Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Davido yesterday stormed the office of the Inspector General Of Police Muhammed Adamu to address the issues with regards to the ongoing nationwide protest against police brutality. After his meeting with the IGP, Davido revealed he had another meeting with the House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila.

He took to his twitter handle to make this revelation. He said,

“Minor victories and they’re all coming together. Little by little. From social media, to the streets to the office of the Inspector General of Police to the office of the Speaker of the House of reps. Each and every single one of our our voices is being heard! 5 for 5 granted.

Now let’s get some timelines and some action! Most immediately all guilty officers arrested! And no closed doors! Parade them like every other suspect ! — Davido (@davido) October 13, 2020

