‘Wizkid Is My Twin’ – American Rapper Swae Lee Declares

Mar 9, 2021 , ,
Swae Lee and Wizkid
  • Swae Lee – ‘Wizkid Is My Twin’

  • American rapper, singer and songwriter, Swae Lee calls Wizkid his twin.

The five-time Grammy nominee and Khalif Malik and half of the hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd took to his twitter handle a few minutes ago and confirm Wizkid as his twin brother.

A music fan simply asked for more collaborations from Swae Lee and Wizkid after they both joined Metro Boomin ‘Borrowed Love off his 2018 NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES album. 

Swae Lee and Wizkid

(Swae Lee Wizkid Is My Twin)

On reacting to this tweet, Swae Lee tagged Wizkid and called him his twin.

 

