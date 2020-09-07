Teddy A and BamBam flaunts their daughter, Zendaya in new photos

Spread the love











Reality TV star, Teddy A and his wife, Bamike popularly known as Bam Bam has finally unveiled the face of their beautiful daughter, Zendaya.

The couple took to their personal Instagram accounts to flaunt their beautiful daughter.

The proud father, who is in awe of his daughter’s beauty, bragged that Zendaya is too fine.



He wrote,

“My daughter too fine, no worry”.

His wife, Bamike also shared photos of Zendaya, and fans have been showering praises on the little baby since the photos surfaced.

However, Big Brother Naija couple are currently in a celebratory mood as they mark the first anniversary of their traditional wedding.

