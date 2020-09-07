Entertainment News

Teddy A and BamBam flaunts their daughter, Zendaya in new photos

By Simisola Biodun
Teddy A and BamBam flaunts their daughter, Zendaya in new photos
Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Reality TV star, Teddy A and his wife, Bamike popularly known as Bam Bam has finally unveiled the face of their beautiful daughter, Zendaya.

The couple took to their personal Instagram accounts to flaunt their beautiful daughter.

The proud father, who is in awe of his daughter’s beauty, bragged that Zendaya is too fine.

bam bam zendaya
He wrote,

“My daughter too fine, no worry”.

His wife, Bamike also shared photos of Zendaya, and fans have been showering praises on the little baby since the photos surfaced.

HOT STORY  Adorable Video of Teddy applying make-up on his wife, Bambam (Video)

bam bam daughter

However, Big Brother Naija couple are currently in a celebratory mood as they mark the first anniversary of their traditional wedding.

 

 


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: