Teni – “For You” Featuring Davido (Video Snippet)

Feb 5, 2021 ,
Teni and Davido
Teni and Davido

Dr Dolor Entertainment frontline artist, Teniola Apata professionally known as Teni is set to release “For You” featuring Davido.

The afrobeat serial hit maker who’s preparing for the release of her debut album Wondaland finally shares a teaser of her joint with DMW boss, Davido. Teni has been in the game for a while and is hoping to make a solid statement with her debut album.

The incoming tune is produced by Pheelz and scheduled for release on February 12, 2020.

See Video Snippet Below

What do you think? Please drop comments below


