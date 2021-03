Spread the love











Tonto Dike Ex husband, Churchill Olakunle and his new wife, Rosy Meurer have welcome their first baby together.

The baby announcement is coming, just some weeks after setting the social media agog with their marriage news with so many unanswered question.

The new arrival is said to be a baby boy. Below are some of the images of Meurer baby bump. What do you think? Please drop comments below

