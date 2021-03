Spread the love











Tonto Dike Ex Husband, Churchill Buys Lexus 2021 For Rosy Meurer As A Push Gift

Few days after being dragged on social media for dating her boss and friends husband, Nollywood actress, Rosy Meurer receives a Lexus 2021 as a Push Gift from her baby daddy, Churchill.

The actress took to her Instagram handle to thank her man for the present.

