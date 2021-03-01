Daily News Joint

Daily News, Music, Politics, Sports

Entertainment News Gists HOT

UNBELIEVABLE: Ifuennada Shares New Hot Photos With [email protected] and [email protected] [See Photos]

Mar 1, 2021 ,
Ifuennada
Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Ifuennada

Ex BBNaija Housemate – Ifuennada Poses Naked For The Camera

Ex BBNaija housemate – Ifuennada took to her Instagram account to share naked photos of herself chilling in a bathtub all lathered up in the Maldives, she also shared series of other photos stepping out of the bathtub without a bra.

She captioned the first photo:

Rihanna No Do Pass Like This😌. Don’t Swipe if you can’t stand my hotness.”

The captioned the second photo:

HOT STORY  My 30 Million Naira Cash Prize is still intact - BBNaija winner Mercy Eke

“The Minister of Enjoyment is Saying “Hi” from her backyard in #Maldives . What slide is your Fave?😌
••
PS: If your presence in my life won’t bring me peace, avoid me this year.
••

See Photos Below:

What do you think? Feel free to drop your comments below


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Related Posts

HOT NEWS World

Nigerians Reacts As Elon Musk Makes Dangote’s Total Net Worth In 24 Hours

Gists HOT

HOTT! Another LAUTECH Lecturer Caught Live Having Rapid S3x With A Student (VIDEO 18+)

Entertainment News

Bella Shmurda And Burna Boy Link Up In Lagos (See Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You missed

Entertainment News Gists HOT

UNBELIEVABLE: Ifuennada Shares New Hot Photos With [email protected] and [email protected] [See Photos]

Mar 1, 2021
NEWS Sponsored

Maggy Soas To Begin Free 7 day Fashion Design & Styling Training

Mar 1, 2021
NEWS

Why Davido Was Seen With Another Woman Revealed

Mar 1, 2021
Sponsored

MAGGY SOAS Designs New Merchandise For Revelation Church LA

Mar 1, 2021