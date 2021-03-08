Spread the love
Video of Rihanna dancing to Wizkid song Essence
It appears the song by Wizkid and Tems off the Made in Lagos album has gotten to Rihanna.
The young world-renowned singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur, Rihanna was seen dancing to the popular Wizkid on a viral video circulating on social media.
Rihanna who hasn’t dropped a song for a while is surely feeling this new joint from the Starboy Entertainment boss off the Made in Lagos album. .
See The Video Below
. @rihanna listening to ESSENCE by Wizkid x Tems 🔥🔥🔥🔥🌎🌎 #MILpic.twitter.com/19ZnFpUTZa
— // |) 🦁 (@Emdee_01) March 8, 2021
What do you think? Please drop comments below
