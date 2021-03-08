Daily News Joint

Mar 8, 2021
Rihanna Caught Dancing To 'Essence' By Wizkid (Video)
  • Video of Rihanna dancing to Wizkid song Essence

  • It appears the song by Wizkid and Tems off the Made in Lagos album has gotten to Rihanna.

The young world-renowned singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur, Rihanna was seen dancing to the popular Wizkid on a viral video circulating on social media.

Rihanna who hasn’t dropped a song for a while is surely feeling this new joint from the Starboy Entertainment boss off the Made in Lagos  album. .

See The Video Below

What do you think? Please drop comments below


