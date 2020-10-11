“We just the start” – Burna Boy reacts as Police IGP bans SARS

Singer Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy, has recanted to the recent disbandment of SARS by the Inspector General of Police Muhammed Adamu.
According to the the singer, the #EndSARS movement which seeks the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force is just starting.
Burna Boy who issued a statement on Saturday against police brutality, says the disbandment of the corrupt anti-robbery squad is only the beginning. He went on to plead for an end to profiling and police brutality.
#ENDYOUTHPROFILING #ENDPOLICEBRUTALITY 🇳🇬 ….. 🚧
We Just de Start!!!
— Burna Boy (@burnaboy) October 11, 2020
Please drop comments below