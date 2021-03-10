Daily News Joint

Wizkid Added Lagos In His Album For Clout – Twitter User Blasts Starboy

Mar 10, 2021
Wizkid made in lagos
  • Wizkid is chasing clout with Lagos

  • A Nigerian man on Twitter drags Wizkid for using ‘Made in Lagos’ as the title of his album just for clout.

The user @kusssman claims Wizkid had no business with ‘Lagos’ nor reason to add it to the title of his fourth studio album but only did that to get traction.

Wizkid made in lagos

In his words,

Remove the “Lagos” in Made In Lagos it wouldn’t have blown Wizkid is using Lagos for clout !!!


