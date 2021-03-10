Daily News Joint

Nigerians React As Man Declare That Wizkid Is More Popular Than Lagos

Mar 10, 2021
Wizkid
  • Wizkid is more popular than Lagos.

  • Nigerians react as Twitter user claim Wizkid is more popular than Lagos.

A Wizkid fan while trying to counter a tweet that claimed Wizkid is chasing clout with ‘Lagos’ on the title of his fourth studio album has now declared the Starboy Entertainment boss, Wizkid to be more popular than Lagos. 

Wizkid Is More Popular Than Lagos

In his words,

He is still more popular than the name lagos itself. Wizkid is among the most popular things in Nigeria

See Reactions 

Nigerians React As Man Declare That Wizkid Is More Popular Than Lagos


