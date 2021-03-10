Spread the love
Wizkid is more popular than Lagos.
Nigerians react as Twitter user claim Wizkid is more popular than Lagos.
A Wizkid fan while trying to counter a tweet that claimed Wizkid is chasing clout with ‘Lagos’ on the title of his fourth studio album has now declared the Starboy Entertainment boss, Wizkid to be more popular than Lagos.
In his words,
He is still more popular than the name lagos itself. Wizkid is among the most popular things in Nigeria
— Dreamer (@ELKANAHSTEPHEN1) March 9, 2021
