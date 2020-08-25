“Wizkid Is Not emotionally and mentally developed to be a father” – Nigerian Man Drags Wizkid

Spread the love











A certain Instagram user identified as Seyi Gbangbola has alleged Wizkid is underdeveloped mentally and emotionally to be a father.

This is coming after the Starboy Entertainment boss, Wizkid shared some photos of himself and one of his child, Zion on his Instagram page.

Seyi Gbangbola in an Instagram post noted that Wizkid isn’t a good father for sidelining his other children.

In his words, he said, “Wizkid is not fully developed as a man Emotionally and Mentally to be A Father. How can you have three beautiful boys, yet you’re only seen with one, how do you expect the other kids to feel Tori Olohun. What kind of mindset will the other kids have, I hope their moms are strong enough to answer all the questions and doubts running through their mind.

