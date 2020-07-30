“Wizkid made Drake popular in Africa” – Twitter User Claims

Starboy Entertainment boss, Wizkid bagged a major boost in his career after getting Drake to collaborate with him in the remix of his hit track ‘Ojuelegba’. The duo later went on to work on ‘Come Closer’ off Wizkid’s 2017 mixtape ‘Sounds From The Other Side’.

Though Wizkid was dragged when Drake failed to appear in his ‘Come Closer’ video, a fan of his believes the Starboy made Drake more popular in Africa.

Wizkid makes drake more popular in Africa!!! — Honesty🦅 (@starboyhonesty) July 30, 2020

