Wizkid “Made In Lagos” Album Drops Tonight (See Tracklist)

By Chief Editor
Starboy Entertainment boss Wizkid says his highly anticipated fourth studio album “Made in Lagos” is set for release tonight.

Wizkid who hinted on dropping the album yesterday night has now revealed the album will be up before midnight today. The RCA records act revealed the official cover art and tracklist of his “Made in Lagos” album few minutes ago.

The 12-tracks album features Burna Boy, Skepta, Damian Marley, Ella Mai, Tems, Terri, Tay Iwar, Projexx and H.E.R.

