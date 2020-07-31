Wizkid surpass 5 billion streams to become Nigeria’s most streamed artist

Spread the love











Starboy Enterntainment boss has reportedly surpassed 5 billion streams on all platforms making him the most streamed artist in Nigeria.

According to Charts Data, “Wizkid has now surpassed 5 billion combined streams across all official credits becoming the most streamed Nigerian artist in history.”

.@wizkidayo has now surpassed 5 billion combined streams across all official credits becoming the most streamed Nigerian artist in history. — chartdata_nigeria (@chartdata_naija) July 31, 2020

