Wizkid surpass 5 billion streams to become Nigeria’s most streamed artist

most streamed artist in Nigeria
Starboy Enterntainment boss has reportedly surpassed 5 billion streams on all platforms making him the most streamed artist in Nigeria.

According to Charts Data, “Wizkid has now surpassed 5 billion combined streams across all official credits becoming the most streamed Nigerian artist in history.”

