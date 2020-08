Spread the love











Nigerian singer and songwriter Burna Boy has now surpassed 15 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

The new milestone attained by Burna Boy is the highest monthly listeners by any African artist on the streaming platform.

His fifth studio album “Twice As Tall” could have been the reason why the 15 million Spotify monthly listeners was possible for Burna Boy ahead of Davido and Wizkid.

CONGRATULATIONS BURNA BOY

