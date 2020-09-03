Wow! Wizkid and Burna Boy pictured in the studio [PHOTOS]

Spread the love











Starboy Entertainment boss, Wizkid recently dropped mind blowing photo of himself and Burna Boy in the studio.

Wizkid who posted the photos without any caption have left his fans to play the guess game and determine what is happening.

This has got a lot of people talking and predicting what the duo could be working on and people are guessing that the artists might be working on Wizkid’s much anticipated Studio album, Made in Lagos.



These speculations brought Burna Boy’s name on one of the top trends for the day as many Twitter users took to the platform to hail and reveal their high expectations from the duo.

