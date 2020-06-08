EPL: Ivan Rakitic rules possibilities of leaving Barcelona for Premier League giants

Spread the love











Barcelona midfielder, Ivan Rakitic, has ruled out the possibility of leaving Barcelona for Premier League giants, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur club this summer’s transfer window.

The Croatian international, Rakitic says he spoke with the club and they reassured him he has a working contract with Barcelona till 2021.

The 32-year-old, who joined Barcelona from Sevilla in 2014, was among the eight players the Catalan club want to sell this summer.

But Rakitic has now insisted that he has no intention of leaving Barcelona in the next transfer window.

“I spoke to the club ten or fifteen days ago, and the conclusion is that I have nothing to talk about because I have a contract with Barcelona until the summer of 2021 and it is the entity I want to be in and play with,” Rakitic told Croatian publication, Tportal.

“Furthermore, my wife and my daughters are good in the city.

“There is no reason to think about other things. I am training well, and I am sure that Rakitic will be in Barcelona longer.”



