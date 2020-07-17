Every single lady should have a S*x Toy – Actress Juliet Ibrahim

Popular Ghanaian Actress, Juliet Ibrahim in a new video on her YouTube channel declared every single lady need to have a S*x toy.
According to Juliet Ibrahim, it is a ”little buddy of hers” and as a single lady, it is a must have because it does the work and keeps her company.
See video below ;
What do you think? Please drop comments below
