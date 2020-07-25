Ex-Boko Haram fighters should be taken to Govt House or Aso Rock says Borno residents

Spread the love











Residents of Borno state has condemned the reintegration of former Boko Haram members into Nigeria’s public space.

In July, 602 ex-Boko Haram members have been reintegrated into the society.

The military had in 2016 launched Operation Safe Corridor, an initiative for the deradicalisation and rehabilitation of ex-Boko Haram members.

The aim of the operation, the military had also said, is to reintegrate repentant Boko Haram members into society.

But residents who spoke with TheCable said the idea would be a difficult one to accept.

“From day one, Maiduguri people have never liked the idea of reintegrating the terrorists back to the community,” one of the residents said. “The reason is simple. It means they are likely to come in contact with people who slaughtered members of their family and friends in their presence and they are expected not to think about it? “They are expected to agree for these people to be with them in society? How do you expect us to live with the killers of our parents? Those who attacked us and burnt down our houses?”

Shettima Mustapha, another resident who took to Facebook, said one of the ex-Boko Haram members was brought into a community where one of the recently killed humanitarian workers came from.

