“Face the government and leave gay people alone” – Nigerian Man agitates for gay people

A facebook user with name Kosi Ugo has called out Nigerians to face the government and leave gay people alone.

According to Kosi, Nigerians have issues setting their priorities right. He said Nigerians fight for irrelevant things agitating that the gay act bill is the most stupid bill that Nigeria has ever passed into law.

He wrote;

“Dear Nigerians, gay people are not your problem. Face the government and leave gay people alone! You know, I’ve come to realize with time that we live in a country where we don’t set our priorities straight.

We fight for things that are not-so-important, thereby, leaving the important ones lying fallow. Let’s face it. The gay act bill is the most stupid bill Nigeria has ever passed into law.”

