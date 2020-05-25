Nigeria sanctions UK-based Flairjet for disobeying aviation regulations during lockdown

Spread the love











The federal government of Nigeria has found Flairjet guilty of violating Nigeria’s Civil Aviation Regulations put in place during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

Federal government has now imposed a fine of N1million on a United Kingdom aircraft impounded last week for undertaking illegal commercial operations in Nigeria during the COVID-19 lockdown.

This was disclosed by the minister of aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, on Twitter. The impounded aircraft and detained crew of British operator, Flairjet, were found to have violated Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations. Sirika, a trained pilot and former senator from Katsina state, said the maximum penalty for each of the infractions was N500,000, totalling N1 million.

Flairjet were found to violate our Civil Aviation Regulations IS 1.3.3(a) Table 2(IV)7(a) and IS 1.3.3 (a) Table 2(VIII)(4). The maximum penalty for each is N500,000:00K. We caused them to pay and reported their callous misdemeanor to UK CAA, MFA and the UK High Commission.☹️😡🇳🇬 — Hadi Sirika (@hadisirika) May 24, 2020

Customs intercepts, seizes suspected hard drug worth N1bn in Lagos (photo) His words: “We caused them to pay and reported their callous misdemeanor to United Kingdom Civil Aviation Authority (UK CAA), MFA and the UK High Commission.” The minister had earlier announced that Flairjet was caught making illegal commercial operations in Nigeria, after being given permission to carry out humanitarian services which were only allowed after the airspace was shut to commercial services.

COVID-19. Flair Aviation, a UK company, was given approval for humanitarian operations but regrettably we caught them conducting commercial flights. This is callous! The craft is impounded, crew being interrogated. There shall be maximum penalty. Wrong time to try our resolve!🇳🇬 — Hadi Sirika (@hadisirika) May 17, 2020

