Former BBNaija housemate Jackye arouse fans on social media with new sexy bikini picture

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Jackye is back with some sexy bikini picture to arouse her fans.
Jackye who rose to limelight after participating at the fourth edition of the show that was tagged ‘Pepper Dem’ took to her official Instagram Page to share some sexy bikini pictures that have got fans talking.
In a post she captioned,
“It’s not Sunday unless you’re drinking champagne in your bikini 😜.
PS: last bikini pics before una go drag me “
See Post Below;
What do you think? Please drop comments below