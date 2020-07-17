“Getting Married Below Age 25 Is Abnormal”- Lady Says

Spread the love











A Nigerian lady on twitter with the username @Alumbeaofficial believes it is abnormal to marry below 25.

Defending her statement, the lady said that getting married below age 25 is like leaving the night club as early as 9 pm.

She wrote; “Getting married below the age of 25 is like leaving the club at 9pm.”

It seems most Nigerians on social media did not agree with her insensitive statement as they hurled insults on her for discouraging young people not to take their relationship to the next level when they are ready.

See her post below:

Like this: Like Loading...