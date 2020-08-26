Amotekun and Police use charms to arrest Serial Kiler in Ogun State (VIDEO)

Spread the love











South West police, Amotekun and the Nigerian police force allegedly uses charm to disarm a serial killer in Ogun State.

The Nigerian police reported their AK-47 failed to penetrate the body of the serial killer when they shot at him.

Reports claim the Amotekun corps who accompanied the police that apprehended him had gone into several incantations before the serial killer was gunned down with a Dane gun.

Ogere residence jubilated mostly because by 07:00PM everyone is inside their house with their doors locked due to fear of being hacked down by this serial killer.

The 1million Naira placed on him as bounty by the Governor will be given to the Amotekun corps.

