BBNaija Star, Ifuennada Shows Off Her Cleavage In New Shots (Photos)

Spread the love











Big Brother Naija reality TV show star, Ifuennada shares new photos showing her cleavage.

Ifuennada posted these pictures on her Instagram page with a captivating caption.

She captioned it,

“The Story of This Picture: I’m not sure I like how swollen my face is in this picture (I got up around 1am that morning), but I like the moment in which it was taken; I’d just sent an Unconventional Valentine’s Day Video message to someone I like and I was feeling a bit silly for letting my guards down, so I thought I’d capture the moment and this picture was the result. 😂

___

PS: Chill, it wasn’t a nude video or something. 😂, and yeah, this is another black bra from another brand (actually a Bikini top not proper lingerie). I have like 1 million black bras cos black is my favourite colour and black makes my complexion shine more. It’s sick that I have to explain my Bra Situation to some of you sleazy humans. SMH“

What do you think? Please drop comments below

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love









