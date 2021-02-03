BBNaija Stars, Erica and Mercy Eke Visit The Salon Together (Video)

Spread the love











Few months after, former Big Brother Naija housemates, Erica and Mercy visits the salon together for their “Girl’s hair day”.

Mercy Eke, being a jovial person, asked Erica to capture her surgically enhanced butt so that her fans can see it in all its glory while they both laughed at one another.

The wealthy entrepreneur captioned the video she shared, “hair day with my baby”.

While Erica wrote, “My baby”.

Watch the videos below,

What do you think? Please drop comments below

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love









