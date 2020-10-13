END SARS: 1da Banton, DanDizzy, Others lead protest in Port Harcourt Despite Wike’s Order (Video)

Spread the love











Popular Nigerian musicians, 1da Banton, DanDizzy and others are currently in the streets of Port Harcourt for #EndSARS protest.

The governor of Rivers State, Gov. Nyesom Wike had earlier banned youths from protesting against police brutality in the state. However, Nigerian musicians, 1da Banton, DanDizzy and others are on the streets protesting…

See Video

Them been para o…angry mob them killi barawo…pleasure park love and direct #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/22qb62DeU8 — OVM (@1dabanton) October 13, 2020

