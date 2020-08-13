HOW TO DEEPTHROAT A D!CK(18+)

Spread the love











Babe get in here, I wanna show you some advanced deepthroat moves that u can use to make your man cum so hard tonight.

Sweetie lube up that d!ck.. I prefer water-based lube as it makes your mouth & throat glide over your guy’s shaft & lets you take him further inside your throat than ever before!

1. So now you’ve to start with a BJ!

Once you’ve gone 50% blowjob on him, one of the sexiest deepthroat techniques you can start with is taking your guy’s shaft deep into your throat and then extending your tongue to lick his balls. — They love this shit.

Try this in a position such as the Boss’ Chair where his balls are under your chin and you’re guaranteed to have one VERY happy guy on your hands!

2. Gag on your guys cock

After you’ve nailed the art of deepthroating without gagging, you can switch things up a bit by letting yourself deliberately gag on your guy’s cock.

HOW TO REDUCE YOUR GAG REFLEX

Gagging will cause your throat to spasms and squeeze the head of his dick in the most insanely pleasurable way. helping to make the deepthroating super wet and sloppy – JUST the way he likes it!

3. Use your hands properly

When deep throating your man, your hands will be free. So use those hands to try this on him;

• Rub and massage and gently squeeze and caress his balls — This feeling is inevitable.

You can put those hands on his legs and stomach to control the speed you take him into your throat or you can reach around, grab his bum and pull him deeper into you.

4. Tickle the perineum

A little-known, but highly sensitive, spot that will make your man see stars is his PERINEUM. —This is the small area of skin between his testicles & his anus.

YES! THIS REGION

While deepthroating him, you can easily reach down and press this area with one of your fingers. A good, strong press will give him an intense feeling of pleasure and this will greatly add to the sensation of the deepthroating! — He will be shivering & shaking for joy

Babe Letting your guy cum in your mouth is one thing, but letting him cum in your throat is truly SPECTACULAR! It feels completely different for him – and for you too! Very few guys will ever experience this in their entire lives. I swear only few.

5. Time your thrusts

To pull off the throat cum, you’ll need to have a good sense of when he’s about to cum. Try & time your thrusts so that he cums as you are accepting his shaft into ur throat. As he cums down ur throat, the walls of ur throat will contract around his head in the most incredible way!.

I don’t expect you to use all of these techniques all at once! Instead, I recommend trying one or two and seeing whether they work for you. Over time, you’ll build up a repertoire of deepthroating moves that your guy is sure to love!

Like this: Like Loading...

Related