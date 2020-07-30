“Good D*ck fixes attitude problems” – Naira Marley to his fans

Spread the love











Naira Marley shares a new thought to his fans alleging that good d*ck fixes problems.

The Nigerian controversial rapper, Naira Marley is known for making these kind of tweets. Just after pleading with the Nigerian government to open to boarder to allow foreign girls acces to the country has now thrown a tough question to his fans. In his recent tweet, Naira asked fans,

“Good Dick fixes attitude problems. True or false?”

Good Dick fixes attitude problems. True or false? — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) July 30, 2020

What do you think? Please drop comments below

Like this: Like Loading...

Related