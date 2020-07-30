“Good D*ck fixes attitude problems” – Naira Marley to his fans

Chief Editor
Naira Marley
Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Naira Marley shares a new thought to his fans alleging that good d*ck fixes problems.

The Nigerian controversial rapper, Naira Marley is known for making these kind of tweets. Just after pleading with the Nigerian government to open to boarder to allow foreign girls acces to the country has now thrown a tough question to his fans. In his recent tweet, Naira asked fans,

“Good Dick fixes attitude problems. True or false?”

What do you think? Please drop comments below


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
HOT STORY  "Those Who Have Corona Virus Are Not Marlians" - Naira Marley

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.