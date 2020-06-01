His “passion for the red shirt” is why we love Ighalo – Manchester United

Spread the love











Manchester United says that they are in love with Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo, because of his tenacious work rate, passion for the Red Devils shirt, and goals to his name.

Man United disclosed this in a tweet on its official Twitter page on Monday.

This is coming after United confirmed that a deal had been reached, to extend Ighalo’s loan at Old Trafford.

“A tenacious work rate, passion for the red shirt and goals to his name — just three reasons why we love @IghaloJude,” Man United posted on Twitter alongside a video of Ighalo in action for the club.

Ighalo’s first deal with Man United expired May 31.

The 30-year-old has impressed since he joined the Premier League giants from Shanghai Shenhua in January this year.

The former Watford star scored four goals in eight appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side

