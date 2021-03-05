Daily News Joint

2023: Goodluck Jonathan Finally Speaks About Running For Presidency

Mar 5, 2021 ,
Goodluck Jonathan to run for second tenure in 2023?- Former Nigeria president, Goodluck Jonathan, finally reacts to the viral speculations that he might be running again for presidency during the 2023 general elections.

Reacting to this, Jonathan said it is all a speculation.

However, Jonathan stated this when he paid a condolence visit to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa at the Government House in Asaba, over the recent death of Sir Okorie Okowa.

He pledged to continue to serve God, humanity, Africa to the best of his ability.

Jonathan said, “On the rumour of my interest in the 2023 presidential election, it was mere speculation.

“I will continue to serve God, humanity, Africa, and the world to the best of my ability and with all sense of commitment and sincerity.”

Jonathan was president from 2010 to 2015, losing the presidential election in 2015 to the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.

What do you think if Goodluck Jonathan to run for second tenure in 2023, Please drop comments below


