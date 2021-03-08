Spread the love











President Mohammadu Buhari celebrates vice president Yemi Osibanjo as he marks his 64th Birthday.

In his recent tweet, President Buhari called Osibanjo ‘a reliable and dedicated deputy’ admiring his competency and confidence.

He wrote,

Happy 64th Birthday to @ProfOsinbajo, a reliable and dedicated deputy who is not only admirably competent, but also exudes confidence and passion in the performance of his job; a cool-headed gentleman who puts the interest of Nigeria above other narrow considerations.

Vice President Osinbajo is an incredibly patient politician who demonstrates remarkable intellectual and mental energy in the discharge of his duties. I’m proud to have selected him as my running mate, and he has given a good account of himself since our journey began in 2015.

I wish him many more prosperous years and Almighty God’s continued guidance and blessings.

