END SARS : “Police officers should be paid N250k monthly” – Tekno

Nigerian singer, dancer and music producer, Tekno has called all the federal government to pay police officers 250k.

The Cartel Music boss, Tekno took to his twitter handle to make this known. In his tweet, he urged the Buhari led administration to increase the salaries of police officers to two hundred and fifty thousand naira (250,000) amidst the #EndSARS protests.

He wrote,

Increase police salaries to 250k a month..

