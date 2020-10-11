EndSARS: “The dissolution of SARS is the first battle, the war is still on” – Banky W

Spread the love











Nigeria’s R&B singer and politician, Olubankole Wellington popularly known as Banky W says the war against police brutality is still on.

In reaction to the the recent dissolution of SARS as announced by the Inspector General of police Muhammed Adamu, Banky W says identifying and prosecuting corrupt officers and wide scal police reforms is the second battle.

He wrote,

“Nigeria, we won. IG of Police has announced that SARS has been dissolved. But that’s only the 1st battle. The war is still on. We now need to see corrupt officers prosecuted, and wide scale police reforms. And we need sustained systemic change. This just shows what is possible.

“We now need a process for establishment of a new unit that is well trained, properly identified, with a clear SOP in place. Prosecution of corrupt officers. Wide scale police reforms & adequate funding. We must be vigilant. The battle is over but the war has just begun #EndSARS”

Nigeria, we won. IG of Police has announced that SARS has been dissolved. But that's only the 1st battle. The war is still on. We now need to see corrupt officers prosecuted, and wide scale police reforms. And we need sustained systemic change. This just shows what is possible. pic.twitter.com/A2xlqrQjwy — Banky Wellington (@BankyW) October 11, 2020

We now need a process for establishment of a new unit that is well trained, properly identified, with a clear SOP in place. Prosecution of corrupt officers. Wide scale police reforms & adequate funding. We must be vigilant. The battle is over but the war has just begun #EndSARS — Banky Wellington (@BankyW) October 11, 2020

What do you think? Please drop comments below

Like this: Like Loading...

Related