Five (5) Things Omah Lay and Wizkid Music Have In Common

Omah Lay is one of the youngest and fast growing artist in Nigeria currently, his style of music is a combination of Afro-fusion, R&B, and Soul. Omah Lay music has many things in common with Wizkid’s music, if you want to know the five major things Omah Lay and Wizkid music have in common then you need to read this informative article to the end.

Stanley Omah Didia is popularly known as Omah Lay, he’s was born in Port Harcourt on May 19, 1997. Omah Lay is a Nigerian singer and songwriter, he came into the limelight after he dropped his debut EP Get Layd in 2020, which includes ”You” ”Bad Influence” and others, although he has started music at the age of 15.

Omah Lay has worked with numerous artists including, DJ Tunez, Olamide, Wizkid, Adekunle Gold and others.

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, known as Wizkid on the other hand is a Nigerian singer and songwriter whose songs entail love and romance. He was born in Lagos on 16 July 1990. His first single is “Holla at Your Boy” from his debut album Superstar in 2011, since then, he has been dropped album after album. Wizkid has worked with numerous artists including, Olamide, Banky W, Burna Boy, Drake, and others.

Five Things Omah Lay and Wizkid Music Have In Common

Good Lyrics

Good lyrics is one the common things about Omah Lay and Wizkid , Wizkid is known for good lyrics that’s what makes everyone to love his music both in Nigeria and other countries of the world, good lyrics is the backbone of every music because it differentiates between the good and bad song, likewise Omah Lay, music has always written good lyrics from his debut EP to his latest single and collaborations.

Love Music

Love music is one of the most recorded music in Nigeria, almost every artist record love song, love music is not absent in both Omah Lay and Wizkid music, they are known for romance-filled music, that is why most Nigerian love their music, for instance, Omah Lay’s “You”, “Bad Influence” and others, likewise Wizkid’s “Holla at Your Boy”, and more.

Quality Video

They always come with a quality music video that everyone which likes to watch every day. You can watch Omah Lay’s “Bad Influence” video and Wizkid’s “Joro” and more.

Slow Beat

Most of their songs are recorded with a slow beat, in the case of Omah Lay’s “You “Bad Influence”, and Wizkid’s “Grace” “Joro” and others, these happen because their music style has some many things in common.

Genres

Genres are the last on my list of the major things that these acts have in common. Wizkid’s music Genres is Afrobeat, and some things record Reggae, Dancehall, Hip-hop music, and other genres of music. Omah Lay music is also a combination of Afrobeat, R&B, and Soul.

These are the major things that are common in both Omah Lay and Wizkid Music.

