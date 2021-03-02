Daily News Joint

Iwobi, Ndidi, Ihenacho Get Money Pass Wizkid And Davido – Twitter User Claims

Mar 2, 2021
A Twitter user identified as @thegeniusJaj has revealed Nigerian professional footballers, Iwobi, Ndidi and Iheanacho are richer than Wizkid and Davido.

Following a heated argument on Twitter over who is richer between Burna Boy and Obafemi Martins after they reportedly had a fuss in a night club as reported by CDQ, @thegeniusJaj believes footballers are richer. He even added that Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi and a few other Nigerian footballers are richer than Wizkid, Davido, Olamide and Phyno.

He wrote,

Even the likes of Iwobi, Ndidi, Ihenacho and a few other guys still get money pass them Wizkid, Olamide, Davido and Burna Boy.

Not to now talk of elders in the game like Mikel, Ighalo and Obafemi Martins.


