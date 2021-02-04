Daily News Joint

Lampard Set To Join Bournemouth Following Chelsea Sack

Feb 4, 2021 , , ,
frank lampard
frank lampard

Frank Lampard is inline to replace Jason Tindall in Bournemouth, SportingLife reports.

The ex England international, Frank Lampard was laid off as Chelsea manager just last week, following a poor run of results.

The 42-year-old is now set to remain in English football with the Championship outfit.

Tindall was dismissed by the Cherries after only six months in charge, after their shock home defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday.

Lampard to Bournemouth
 

Lampard has already experience in the second tier following his spell at Derby County.

HOT STORY  'Victor Moses is my toughest opponent' – Luke Shaw

Although he failed to secure promotion to the top flight, he helped them reach the play-off final.

Jonathan Woodgate, who joined Bournemouth this week as a coach, has been installed as the second favourite for the vacant job – at odds of 4/1.


