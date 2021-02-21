Meet DADDY K: Artist, Businessman and Philanthropist

Spread the love











DADDY K formally known as Akpojivi Joel Onoriode is a painter and artist born on the 19th of April 1989 in Delta State, Nigeria. He started painting as a teenager in primary and secondary school as a form of release and a way of expressing himself.

“My passion for art was inspired by my late Dad when I was 2 years old, and whenever I was sad or angry or I was chastised for erring or not doing something right, I would go into my room and draw or sketch” he says, “Art was my go to place for solace and solitude. Back then it was just an outlet to relate and channel my annoyance positively, I never thought it would be a career path for me. But when I was in secondary school my friends and fellow students will come to me and beg me to draw/paint their portraits or to design cards for them.”

Daddy K decided to make a career of his passion by studying fine and applied arts at Delta State University Abraka(DELSU). On the 12th of March 2012, he represented DELSU as finalist at the SOCIETY OF NIGERIAN ARTISTS(SNA) tertiary institutions drawing competition, held at the Niger Delta Cultural Centre.

An event organized by the renowned Nigerian printmaker, painter and sculptor, Bruce Onobrakpeya. Joel graduated from DELSU in 2013 with a Bachelor of Art (B.A) Second Class.

In 2019, he was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for fraud. He was charged to court but after further investigations the case was terminated. Though details of his arrest was splashed on blogs and social media, the case termination did not receive the same attention nor as much mention.

Daddy K relocated to Dubai shortly after, and in 2020, in collaboration with Art Smiley Gallery Dubai, he exhibited his paintings at the 6th edition of WORLD ART DUBAI, the region’s largest retail art fair and the headline event of the official Dubai Art Season.

He was awarded a certificate of participation by the organizers in recognition of his exhibition at the event. An exhibiting member of ART SMILEY GALLERY DUBAI, Daddy K is known for his attention to detail and imaginative vision. His painting BLEEDING NATION, which embodies depth and passion, has received acknowledgment from critics. The uniqueness of Joel’s art pieces lies in his use of mix media, fine assemblage of art, colors and several mediums. His pieces exude raw passion and intensity with skilled detailing meant to elicit emotions from any art lover.

Daddy K’s first original piece was created in 2008 and focused on the lack of infrastructure and technology in some parts of Africa. His aim is to use his artworks to draw attention to Africa not only for all it lacks but also the abundant talent therein. His artwork collections hang in several hotels and homes around Nigeria. In 2014 & 2015 he was commissioned by Benizer Hotel Asaba and Grand Hotel Asaba respectively to do interior decor work which also included the supply of some of his paintings for their reception area, rooms, bars, restaurant and around the the hotel.

Daddy K, who currently lives in Dubai, is also a businessman and philanthropist. He is the founder and CEO of FINISHING GLANCE LIMITED, and also the managing director of PORSH AND GLANCE GENERAL TRADING, a general goods and supply company with offices in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and Abuja, Nigeria.

He also plans to exhibit at the 7th edition of World Art Dubai 2021.

